× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance for weekend storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The battle between summer and fall weather will continue to rage this weekend. Saturday will be very summer like with high temperatures in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. By late in the afternoon and evening we could see a line of thunderstorms develop bringing some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

On Sunday, a weak cold front will push across the area bringing another slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It will be a few degrees cooler, with high temperatures mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s.

But we will really feel the effects of that cold front on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Summer fights back on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. Late on Thursday more showers and thunderstorms are possible as a cold front crosses the region. It looks like this one means business and will usher in fall-like weather by Friday and into next weekend. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1985 Hurricane Gloria: High winds, Heavy Rain – Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

