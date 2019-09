NORFOLK, Va. – A fire started in the attic at a house under renovation in the 6400 block of Granby Street Friday evening.

The call came in at 6:43 p.m.

Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue arrived on scene to find the small fire in a concealed space in the attic.

The fire was declared under control at 7:01 p.m.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

