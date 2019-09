Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nate Parker is an actor and director known for the 2016 film "The Birth of a Nation" and his most recent release, "American Skin".

He joins us in the studio to discuss his experiences as a filmmaker, the Nate Parker Foundation and the HBCU Storytellers Project that provides students the opportunity to learn about film-making and engage in a cultural experience.

For more information visit nateparkerfoundation.org.