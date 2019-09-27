Man pulled out of water in Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Medics pulled a man out of the water near the beach area in the 3700 block of Sandpiper Road in Sandbridge Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before the pier. It is unknown if this is a drowning incident or a medical incident.

Witnesses told News 3 reporter Julio Avila the victim was “an older gentleman” who looked to be in his 60s and was face-down in the water. They said first responders were on scene for roughly 20-30 minutes.

Authorities performed CPR on the man, who was carried out on an ambulance, the witnesses said.

Police and fire crews are still on scene.

