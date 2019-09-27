Landmark restaurant closing its doors after serving the Oceanfront for five decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A landmark restaurant is closing its doors.

The Raven at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is saying goodbye to its loyal customers after 51 years. Twin brothers opened the restaurant when they were 21.

The brothers are now 72, and they're moving on to new adventures.

Friday was their last night to serve some of their favorite dishes off the same menu they've had for more than 50 years.

Customers here say if you never ate here, you missed out.

“It’s a main staple of the beach," said George Masisak, a loyal customer of 33 years. "As you can see with the memorabilia on the wall, it has a lot of history.”

The restaurant is auctioning off the furniture, and one customer told News 3 he wants to buy his favorite table.

For many, the restaurant feels like home – the owners are like family to many customers.

One woman who used to work here but later took a job in the government came back to serve after she heard the restaurant was closing.