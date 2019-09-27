Injury Report: Redskins vs. Giants – Week 4

Posted 3:32 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, September 27, 2019

Brandon Scherff #75 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. – At 0-and-3 to start the season, the Redskins are hurting on the scoreboard and in the standings. They’re also hurting on offense.

Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed will miss his fourth consecutive game as he deals with a concussion suffered during week three of the preseason.

Starting center Chase Roullier is out with a knee injury. Starting guard Brandon Scherff has not practiced all week and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, who has a touchdown catch in each of his first three career games, did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.