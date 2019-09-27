In with the new: MyNavy Career Center opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s out with the old and in with the new!

Life is getting easier for Navy Sailors and their families, and it’s all just a phone call away.

On Friday, the newest MyNavy Career Center opened its doors at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

“We are bringing the way we deliver pay, personnel and training and education services into the 21st century,” said Commander of Navy Personnel Command, Rear Admiral Jeffrey Hughes.

Row after row, trained professionals are standing by right now, waiting for your call. If you have questions, they’ll have an answer.

“We can answer general inquiries, we can initiate various transactions for everything from advancement in promotion to pay and really be another and a new resource that the Navy has never previously offered in terms of how we help them take care of their human resources needs,” said Captain Laura Scotty, the Director of the MNCC Contact Center.

The center is essentially a one-stop shop for Sailors and their families’ needs. Representatives are available 24/7 by phone call, online chat or email. The center can also be accessed for anywhere in the world.

“It can take a process that has taken months, and we’re going to start doing that in a matter of days,” Hughes said.

MNCC is available to any military member including Sailors, commands, families, veterans and retirees.

For questions regarding pay and personnel issues, reach out to the MNCC contact center at 833-330-MNCC (6622) or askmncc@navy.mil.