Hampton Police investigating early morning armed robbery at 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed early Friday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 3:38 a.m. for a robbery in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived at the convenience store, they learned that the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and took cash before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a tall, slim black male between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood partially covering his face, black pants and black and white shoes.

No photos of the suspect are currently available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.