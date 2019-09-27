Dog rescued from water after multi-vehicle crash on MMMBT in Suffolk

Posted 4:11 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, September 27, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Three to five vehicles were involved in a crash on I-664 northbound at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in Suffolk Friday afternoon.

Photo: VDOT

Virginia State Police say the call came in at 3:07 p.m. They say it was property damage only.

As a result of the crash, a dog was ejected into the water. At about 4:08 p.m., authorities with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and State Police have rescued the dog from the water.

No injuries were reported.

The right lane is currently open to traffic, officials say.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 36.924866 by -76.409811.

