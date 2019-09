Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "EVIL" is a new psychological mystery series on CBS that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Aasif Mandvi, who stars as a carpenter in the series, shares some details on what to expect for the first season of the show and how he takes on this interesting topic.

"EVILS" premieres Thursday, September 26th at 10:00 p.m. on News 3.