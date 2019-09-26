Tony Romo shoots career-best round on PGA TOUR

NAPA, Calif. – Jim Nantz might have a new broadcast partner for Sunday’s NFL on CBS broadcast. His regular partner, Tony Romo, just might be in California rather than Chicago.

Tony Romo walks on the 10th fairway during the first round of the Safeway Open. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Thursday, Romo – the former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback, carded his best round ever on the PGA TOUR. Playing in the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa North, Romo recorded five birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 2-under par round of 70. As of this writing, he’s tied for 26th place.

Should Romo make the cut and qualify for rounds three and four, he’d miss Sunday’s NFL on CBS broadcast of Minnesota vs. Chicago. Should Romo make the cut for the first time in four PGA TOUR events, Boomer Esiason would join Jim Nantz in the broadcast booth.

