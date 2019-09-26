× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Heating up, tracking a few storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like summer… Heat and humidity will ramp up today. Highs will climb to near 90 this afternoon, 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day. Winds will pick up today, SW at 5 to 15 mph. A cold front will move through tonight, bringing in a few scattered showers and storms late in the day through tonight.

We will cool back to the low 80s on Friday (behind the cold front) with partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy tomorrow with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph. Expect a warm and muggy weekend with highs in the mid 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered showers and storms possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 26th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage : Louisa Co

Tropical Update

Karen barely a tropical storm. Karen is centered about 445 miles NNE of San Juan, Puerto Rico and moving NNE at 15 mph. A NNE to NE motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday. Karen or its remnants are then expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next several days.

Lorenzo expect to become a major hurricane. Lorenzo is centered about 915 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 15 mph. A turn to the NW is forecast to occur on Thursday, followed by a turn to the north by Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane on Thursday, with some additional strengthening possible through Friday.

