Suffolk woman arrested after 7-year-old girl seen with ‘obvious’ physical injuries

September 26, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police have arrested a woman after a child abuse investigation that began on September 25.

Jessica Renee Carpenter

26-year-old Jessica Renee Carpenter of Suffolk was arrested after school personnel saw a 7-year-old girl with “obvious” physical injuries.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested Carpenter and charged her with two counts of Abduction & Kidnapping due to the methods used to physically restrain the child, Felonious Assault, three counts of Abuse & Neglect of children, Cruelty and Injuries to Children and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Carpenter is currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say additional charges may be filed.

