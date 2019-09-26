Sex offender facing 2 separate indecent exposure charges in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

Posted 1:40 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, September 26, 2019

Walter Maiden

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Thirty-year-old Walter Maiden remains held in the Virginia Beach Jail accused of masturbating in public.

He was arrested outside near the Hilltop Shopping Center Wednesday night.

Maiden is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 2012 of pornography involving juveniles in Louisiana, according to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry website.

Maiden was also arrested back on August 26, 2019 in Chesapeake for indent exposure and masturbating, according to the Chesapeake Court website.

He is scheduled to have a court hearing on October 11 in Chesapeake.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.