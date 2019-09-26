Rolling Stone magazine highlights Virginia Beach as a music lovers destination

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – If you have thought of Virginia Beach as a music lovers paradise, then you and Rolling Stone magazine are on the same page.

A recent feature story in Rolling Stone titled ‘6 Reasons Virginia Beach Should Be Your Next Music-Filed Weekend Destination’ looked at the city and its up and coming status after its recent Something in the Water music festival, which was created by Pharrell and held for the first time in April 2019.

The story by Rolling Stone also highlighted the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Elevation 27, Froggie’s and Murphy’s Irish Pub as other venues that are unique to the city and make it a place for all music lovers.

Other than the music, the story by Elliot Smith also looked at the thriving breweries in this region, local restaurants and things to do before and after shows, through culture art and shopping.

