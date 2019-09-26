Princess Anne football player Tony Grimes has offers from 32 college football programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Princess Anne high school football player Tony Grimes has a whopping 32 offers from college football programs.

With the help of his dad, he narrows down his choices by making lists, and includes the pros and cons of each school.

"We narrow it down and see what schools will be best for me. Right now, I narrowed it down to a top three teams. I'll probably narrow it down to a top eight on my birthday," said Grimes, whose birthday is April 8th.

After asking Grimes for one of the schools in his top three, he was quick to answer with, "Ohio State."

"They are known for putting DB's in the league and that's what I am, and that's where I want to go, is to the league as a DB," Grimes said.

The defensive back's offers have come from teams in the SEC (8), ACC (7), Big Ten (7), Big 12 (3) and Pac 12 (2). The remaining five programs include schools in the FCS, Mid-American Conference, Conference USA and Notre Dame.

The junior is the third-ranked 2021 cornerback in the country and first-ranked cornerback in the state of Virginia.