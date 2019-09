NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk confirmed a woman was shot in the city Thursday night around 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Norview Avenue.

Officails said the woman was shot and taken to a hospital for her non-life threatning injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

