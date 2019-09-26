Patriot Day Golf tournament raises $37K for military families

Posted 10:49 am, September 26, 2019, by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An annual golf tournament benefiting military families has raised thousands of dollars.

The Patriot Day Golf event raised $37,000 for the Folds of Honor Foundation.

It was held Friday, Sept. 20 at Battlefield Golf Club in Chesapeake.

The money raised will be used to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and wounded service members

This was the 10th year for the event at Battlefield Golf Club.

Since first holding the event, they’ve raised more than $200,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.