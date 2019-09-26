× Patriot Day Golf tournament raises $37K for military families

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An annual golf tournament benefiting military families has raised thousands of dollars.

The Patriot Day Golf event raised $37,000 for the Folds of Honor Foundation.

It was held Friday, Sept. 20 at Battlefield Golf Club in Chesapeake.

The money raised will be used to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and wounded service members

This was the 10th year for the event at Battlefield Golf Club.

Since first holding the event, they’ve raised more than $200,000.