Patient extricated from vehicle after Isle of Wight Co. 2-vehicle crash

September 26, 2019

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident that left a person trapped inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, the call came in at 2:30 p.m. for a crash in the 12400 block of Carrollton Boulevard.

When crews responded, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a crash with heavy damage. One person was trapped inside a vehicle and injured, and they were extricated and stabilized in eight minutes.

The patient was taken to a local trauma center.

The CVFD said that Virginia State Police and Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to help conduct traffic control, reporting and vehicle recovery operations.

The scene was cleared by 3:00 p.m.

