One mother’s story of strength and how the Roc Solid Foundation aided her family on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Christina Johnson's four-year-old son David was diagnosed with cancer at nineteen months. Christina talks about her son's battle and how The Roc Solid Foundation helped them to persevere. Visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org for more information.

You can join the Shops At Hilltop in Virginia Beach for a special event including a fashion show featuring some Roc Solid families to benefit the foundation.

The Shops At Hilltop Gives Back

To Benefit Roc Solid Foundation

Thursday, October 3, 2019

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

YMCA, Hilltop East, 1536 Laskin Rd,Virginia Beach

Purchase tickets online at: www.hilltopshops.com

Use special promo code “Hilltop19” for 50% off!