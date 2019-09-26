Norfolk Police searching for man involved in residential burglary

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a Wednesday morning burglary.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m., a man was seen inside a residence in the 2400 block of Blueberry Road. As the homeowner approached, the suspect pointed a handgun at him and fled on foot before getting into a small red pick-up truck.

No injuries were reported.

If you or someone you know has any information about this incident or recognizes this vehicle, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.