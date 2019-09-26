No injuries after Portsmouth high rise fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a high rise apartment building in the 700 block of Dinwiddie Street Thursday night.

The call came in at 8:14 p.m. Mutual aid partners from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic assisted the department.

Firefighters arrived to find an upper-level apartment with heavy smoke extending into the hallway.

Crews quickly put out the fire and kept it from extending further into the building. All damage was isolated to the apartment where the fire started.

Related: 2 taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire at Norfolk retirement community

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported.

This is still a working incident and an active scene.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.