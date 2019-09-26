Man arrested, charged after shots fired near Newport News school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested after allegedly firing shots near the Discovery STEM Academy in Newport News, police said.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a Newport News Police officer driving in the area of the 2000 block of Chestnut Avenue heard gunshots fired. The officer saw multiple individuals in the area, including a man running from the scene.

The officer canvassed the area, and witnesses provided a suspect description that matched the man the officer saw running. More officers arrived on-scene to help find the man, and when police located someone who matched the description, he fled on foot.

Police say during the pursuit, one of the officers heard an object being thrown. After the pursuit ended and the man was detained in the 1000 block of 23rd Street, officers found a firearm in the area the object was thrown.

Jermando Lamont Wynn, 34, was arrested and charged with one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. shooting within 1000 feet of a school, reckless handling of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

No property damage or injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Wynn remains in custody at the Newport News City Jail.