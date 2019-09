Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For folks with knee pain or poor balance, Deshona Adams says it might be due to problems in one of four arches in your feet which can directly impact your legs, back and more. She educates us on each arch within the foot and shares how The Good Feet Store can help.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12515 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews