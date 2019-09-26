Hampton Police investigating early morning armed robbery at 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in finding two people accused of robbing a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 12:33 a.m. for the robbery. When police arrived at the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of North Mallory Street, they learned that two suspects entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded the employee open the cash register. The suspects then took cash and tobacco products from the business before fleeing on foot.

The first suspect is described as a tall, slim black male between 25 and 30 years old with a goatee. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood partially covering his face, dark grey pants, black sneakers and blue latex gloves.

The second suspect is described as a tall, slim black male, approximately 25 years old, with a mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes and the hood partially covering his face, grey shorts and blue latex gloves.

There are currently no photos of the suspects available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.