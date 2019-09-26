FBI partners with Hampton Roads schools to find victims of sextortion

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A disturbing trend is on the rise across the country. It’s gotten so bad, the FBI in Hampton Roads has gotten involved to help find victims here at home.

The FBI says sextortion begins when a predator reaches out to a young person over a game, app or social media account. Through deception, manipulation, money and gifts or threats, the predator convinces the young person to produce an explicit video or image.

When the young person starts to resist requests to make more images, the criminal will use threats of harm or exposure of the early images to pressure the child to continue producing content.

According to the FBI, these predators find children online in games, social media sites and different apps. Many times, they tell the child they are the same age or have the same interests. Sometimes, they groom the child and get them to send explicit pictures or videos of them after gaining their trust. Other times, they threaten them in order to get the pictures.

Regardless of how it happens, the FBI wants children to know that they are victims and cannot get in trouble for their actions. In order for them to stop more children from becoming victims of sextortion, the FBI wants to educate parents and children while encouraging those who have fallen to this criminal act to come forward.

