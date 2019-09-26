Emergency crews respond after construction crew finds unexploded device in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded after an unexploded military ordnance was found by a construction crew Thursday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 10:34 a.m. for a hazardous materials incident. The construction crew located an unexploded device in the area of the former Nansemond Ordnance Depot, located in the 6700 block of College Drive.

State Police, Army Corps of Engineers and Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal crews also responded.

Roadways are currently closed in the area of the Sunfall at The Riverfront neighborhood, including River Park Drive and Beacon Run as well as Beech Run and Quarter Stone Walk.

No evacuations have been ordered, but residents in the neighborhood are instructed to shelter in place.