Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 50 miles off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a mariner from a fishing boat approximately 50 miles off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, Thursday afternoon.

The captain of the fishing boat, called the End Game, contacted the Sector North Carolina Command Center via satellite phone to request a medevac for a 67-year-old crewmember who reportedly fell and suffered a head injury.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched, and once on scene, hoisted the man aboard and took him to Carteret General Hospital for further medical care.

