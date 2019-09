FRANKLIN, Va. – Shots were fired near a little league football game in Franklin, police say.

The incident happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of Cameron Street. Authorities say it happened next to Armory Field where the game was happening.

The game was shut down after the shots were heard.

A home and some cars were hit by bullets, but no one was injured.

No suspects have been identified in this case.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.