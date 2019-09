Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Prostate cancer is one of the highest diagnosed cancers in the U.S., but little is understood about non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC). Dr. Neal Shore sheds light on this advanced stage of the disease and shares some information on a new treatment option that could help men recover from this type of cancer.

