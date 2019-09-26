757 Showdown: Kellam football carries 18-year winning streak against Princess Anne into Friday’s matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Princess Anne High School's football program hasn't had a winning season since 2000. That also happens to be the last time the Cavaliers beat Kellam High School.

"I was here in 2000 and we did play against that team they had, and they were loaded with some really good players," Knights head coach Chris DeWitt said. "They had really good coaches and I think it mirrors a little bit of what they've got now."

A win against Kellam wouldn't just be the first time for the current Cavaliers as members of Princess Anne's football program, it would be the first time it happens in their lifetime.

"We're just trying to make history here, trying to make a new era for PA," Cavaliers defensive lineman Marquise Brunson said "We're just trying to instill something new here, make it for generations to come that PA is that team to be on."

Princess Anne is coming off of a double-overtime, one-point win against Ocean Lakes. After taking a 21-0 lead, the Dolphins fought back before losing 29-28.

"It was an emotional win," Cavaliers head coach James Yeager said. "Our job as coaches, this week, is just trying to get our guys back to that 1-0 mentality for this week. It's challenging because a lot of these boys, if not all these boys, they haven't been on a winning team. They haven't had a winning record yet, so I know they're excited, but we're just trying to keep them focused through all of this."

Kellam's focus is to get better each week, after starting off the season slower than head coach DeWitt would have liked.

"What's excited to me is that they come here ready to get better, and that's a theme every single day," DeWitt said." We start practice with me telling them 'Today we get better,' and they've bought into it. I really love that about this group."

Friday night's game between Princess Anne and Kellam kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Ammons Athletic Complex.