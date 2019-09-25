× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Fall today, Summer tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice again today, summer returns tomorrow… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning, very comfortable for this time of year. Highs will return to the low 80s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies today with light winds. Lows will drop to the mid 60s with clouds building in overnight.

Heat and humidity will ramp up for Thursday. Highs will climb to near 90 tomorrow. We will see a mix of clouds through the day with scattered showers and storms possible as a cold front moves in. Our biggest rain chances will be late in the day through tomorrow night.

We will cool back to the low 80s on Friday (behind the cold front) with partly cloudy skies. Expect a warm and muggy weekend with highs in the mid 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies with isolated showers/storms possible.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building Overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 25th

1971 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

Tropical Update

Jerry becomes post-tropical. Jerry is centered about 185 miles west of Bermuda and moving NE at 7 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda later today. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.

Tropical Storm Karen moving away from Puerto Rico. Karen is centered about 155 miles NNE of San Juan, Puerto Rico and moving north at 14 mph. A motion toward the NNE is forecast to occur by this afternoon and continue through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Lorenzo becomes the fifth hurricane of the season. Lorenzo is centered about 640 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 17 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn toward the NW is expected by Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.