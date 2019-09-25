We talk to Jake Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Beach native Jake Clemons has spent the last seven years as the tenor and baritone saxophonist with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, stepping in for his uncle, the late Clarence Clemons. He joins us to talk about his time with Springsteen, his latest solo album "Eyes on the Horizon" and his experience working with producer Eddie Kramer.

Plus, we discuss his recent partnership with the Sinkinson Dyslexia Foundation and how how he is working to support students who are suffering from dyslexia.

Find out more at jakeclemons.com.