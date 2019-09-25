Suffolk Police: Two women face charges following assault by mob

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk charged two women in relation to an assault that happened on Saturday, August 31, in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive around 3 p.m.

Police said that officers responded after an elderly woman reported being assaulted by multiple women while in their vehicle located in the College Square neighborhood.

The two women facing charges are Jayla Monae Holmes, 18, and Danielle Yvonne Renea, 23.

Police have said they believe that Holmes sprayed the victims with pepper spray during the alleged assault.

Both faces charges for Caustic Agent, Explosive Or Fire; Assault or Battery by Mob; Disorderly Conduct; Participate in Unlawful Assembly; Conspiracy to Incite Riot; Contributing to Delinquency of Minor; and Riot.

The injuries sustain by the woman and her granddaughter are not known at this time.

Police are still investigating the alleged mob-style attack.

