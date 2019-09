HAMPTON, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect vehicle after a domestic situation resulted in a vehicle fire, a vehicle bring stolen, and an abduction.

The incident was reported to have happened in the 400 block of Butler Farm Road.

Investigators are looking for a 2005 Dodge Neon last seen where the incident took place.

The suspect and victim know each other, police say. There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.