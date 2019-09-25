Police: Man arrested after attempting to use counterfeit $100 bill at Hertford Co. business

Posted 5:08 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, September 25, 2019

George Perry

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business.

The business checked the $100 bill and immediately identified it as counterfeit when the suspect, George Perry, allegedly handed it to them.

Perry then ran out the store and a foot chase by two officers ensued a couple blocks from the business. Perry was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Perry had 10 other counterfeit $100 bills.

Perry was charged with Possession of five or more counterfeit bills, Uttering a forged instrument, Resist, delay, and Obstruct, and Simple Possession of Marijuana. Perry was taken to the Hertford County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

