Student charged after bringing gun to Newport News school, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a Denbigh High School student brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

In a statement sent out by the school’s principal, Eleanor Blowe, it explains that a security officer discovered a weapon in a 17-year-old student’s backpack during a security check as part of the school’s ongoing safety protocols.

The unloaded handgun was turned over to the School Resource Officer and no ammunition was found, reports say.

Investigations are underway by the Newport News Police Department and Newport News Public Schools.

Principal Blowe’s statement finished with, “The safety and security of our students is our first priority. As an added precaution, we will have additional security measures in place tomorrow.”

The 17-year-old student was charged with Possession of Firearm on School Property and Underage Possession of a Firearm. After petitions were obtained, he was taken to Juvenile Detention.

There are no further details at this time.