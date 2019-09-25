Newport News school evacuated after reported bomb threat

Photo Gallery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A school was evacuated on Wednesday after police say there were reports of a bomb threat.
Around 12:47 p.m., a bomb threat was called into the main office of Heritage High School.
The high school and Huntington Middle School were evacuated. Administrators conducted a fire drill and all students and staff exited the building.
Students at the school told News 3’s Brian Hill that they were dismissed at 2:05 p.m.
Police and fire officials conducted a thorough sweep of the building and a device was not located. Students and staff are allowed back inside.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.
