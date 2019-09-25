Man robbed in Virginia Beach after listing phone on ‘OfferUp’ app; teen arrested, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two suspects were taken into custody after a local exchange went wrong.

Police say on Tuesday, the suspect and the victim agreed through the OfferUp app to meet at the Wawa located on Ferrell Parkway for the sale of a cellphone.

When the victim tried to stop the suspect from taking the phone, a second suspect approached and assaulted the victim.

The suspect vehicle was seen speeding in the area, however, no pursuit was initiated. Multiple units were on scene.

Two suspects were later identified and taken into custody for questioning.

As a result of this incident, 18-year-old Nazareth Zaire Asu of Newport News was arrested and charged with Robbery, and Conspiracy to commit a felony.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.