Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: September, the new August! 90s return Thursday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a gorgeous Fall day, we’ll be quiet overnight. With that said, clouds will start to increase as we gear up for our next cold front. With the clouds, it’ll be a few degrees warmer overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Like many Virginians like to say… if you don’t like the weather, just wait a day and it’ll change. That phrase could not be more true tomorrow as Summer makes a return. Heat and humidity will ramp up and highs will climb to near 90 tomorrow. Heat index values will be in the low 90s. We will see a mix of clouds through the day with scattered showers and storms possible as a cold front moves in late. Our biggest rain chances will be late in the day through tomorrow night. Severe weather does not look likely at this time.

We will cool back to the low 80s on Friday (behind the cold front) with partly cloudy skies.

Expect a warm and muggy weekend with highs in the mid 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies with isolated showers/storms possible.

Tonight: Clouds Building Overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Thursday: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Thursday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Post-tropical cyclone Jerry is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph. A continued east-northeasterly motion is expected for the next couple of days, followed by a turn toward the east on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near or over Bermuda later today.

Tropical Storm Karen moving away from Puerto Rico. Karen is moving toward the north near 15 mph. A north- northeastward to northeastward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday. Karen is then expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

Lorenzo becomes the fifth hurricane of the season. Lorenzo is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn toward the northwest is expected late Thursday or Thursday night.

