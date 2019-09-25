Local businesses offering deals for National Coffee Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – National Coffee Day is September 29, and local businesses are offering deals and freebies to celebrate the mini-holiday.

Barnes & Noble: Customers get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any bake case item from a Barnes & Noble Café on National Coffee Day.

Brueggers: From September 23rd through September 29th, all Bruegger’s Bagels Inner Circle members will get one Free Medium Coffee with purchase each day, and once used, it will reload for the next day. Sign up for the Inner Circle here: Inner Circle Rewards Program at http://www.brueggers.com.

Circle K: Circle K is offering a FREE medium Simply Great Coffee to customers on National Coffee Day via the Circle K app at participating locations. Customers can also enjoy a FREE Belvita Breakfast Biscuit with their FREE coffee on 9/29, or buy a coffee & get a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit from 9/23-9/28.

Cumberland Farms: Coffee drinkers looking to celebrate their favorite day of the year can get a free iced or hot coffee in any size by using their smartphone to text the word FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon that will allow them to redeem their offer on that day only.

Duck Donuts will begin celebrating National Coffee Day Friday, September 27, with a powdered sugar doughnut featuring a dollop of buttercream and a ground coffee topping.

Dunkin’: This year Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day with a special buy one, get one offer. On Sunday, September 29, anyone who purchases a Hot Coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will get one Hot Coffee free (of equal or lesser value).

Godiva: In celebration of National Coffee Day, you can receive a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee at GODIVA Café locations with ANY purchase, valid from 9/27-9/29.

IKEA Norfolk will offer a free cup of drip coffee in the IKEA restaurant all day Sunday, September 29. Customers can also receive 25 percent off their purchase of ground coffee and coffee beans with an IKEA Family membership.

Kolache Factory: Get a free 12oz coffee on Sept. 29 by visiting http://www.kolachefactory.com and downloading the coupon. You can print off the coupon or simply show it to the cashier on your phone. This offer is only good on Sunday, September 29.

Krispy Kreme introduced a new Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut, available for one week only between Monday, September 23 and Sunday, September 29. The doughnut chain will also offer one free Original Glazed Doughnut and one free brewed coffee, with no purchase necessary, on September 29.

Pilot J: Pilot Flying J will be celebrating National Coffee Day with a free cup of the “best coffee on the interstate.” Guests can grab their free cup of any hot or cold coffee (any size!) on Sept. 29 through the Pilot Flying J app.

Sheetz: Sheetz to Celebrate National Coffee Day with Free Cold Brew on September 29. All stores to offer free cold brew, any size, any flavor to customers who order through the Sheetz app.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.