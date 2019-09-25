Kill Devil Hills motorcyclist killed in vehicle crash

DARE Co., N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left a man dead Monday afternoon.

According to the department, the call came in at 1 p.m. for the crash. A vehicle driven by 88-year-old Kitty Hawk man Paul Muick crossed the centerline in the 5200 block of North Croatan Highway and collided with a motorcycle driven by 61-year-old Kill Devil Hills man Donald Teears.

Dare County first responders worked to save Teears, but he died at the scene due to his injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Muick was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Alcohol or impairment were not contributing factors in the crash.

Muick was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center.