Haunted Hunt Club Farm returns, sets #VBStrong event for October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s a Hampton Roads Fall tradition that’s delivered scares for 30 years, but this time, Hunt Club Farm plans to deliver a little hope too.

The farm’s Halloween event kicks off September 27 where it’ll be transformed into a “Scream Park of Halloween Thrills, Terrifying Haunts, Live Entertainment, Midway Concessions, Vendors & More!,” according to the website.

But the weekend of October 12 & 13 will bring something a little extra.

Hunt Club Farm is planning a #VBStrong Community Weekend where a portion of all ticket sales will go to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund. The fund, managed by United Way of South Hampton Roads, has collected millions of dollars for the families of the Virginia Beach mass shooting victims.

The farm says it’s working with United Way to set up a donation booth for the weekend and it’s also planning to have the American Red Cross on hand for a blood drive.

Blood donors will receive a free Haunted Hunt Club ticket.

A monster fire truck will also be on the property to promote fire prevention with kids who come out to the farm.

