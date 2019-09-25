Hampton Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Family Dollar

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who attempted to rob a Family Dollar store Tuesday night.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in at 9:44 p.m. When police arrived in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue, they learned that two people entered the business, displayed a handgun and ordered the employee to open the register. The clerk refused, and the suspects fled the business.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the back, gray sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. Police say he was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black Patriots hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, black sweatpants and white sneakers. He had a “Jason” mask covering his face.

Surveillance photos of the suspects are not yet available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.