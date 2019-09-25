× First Warning Forecast: Summer makes a comeback, highs near 90

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

A big warmup on Thursday. Temperatures will soar to 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will cross the area Thursday night. Keeping a slight 20, to possibly 30 percent chance for a shower. Otherwise, we’ll just see increasing clouds.

Another drop in temperatures to end the work week. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s. We’ll start the day with some clouds, followed by clearing skies as the day progresses.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Keeping a slight 25 percent chance for a shower.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Karen is barely a tropical storm and is moving toward the NNE near 15 mph. A north- northeastward to northeastward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday. Karen or its remnants are then expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next several days.

Lorenzo is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. A turn to the northwest is forecast to occur on Thursday, followed by a turn to the north by Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane on Thursday, with some additional strengthening possible through Friday.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Jerry is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph. A turn toward the east and east-southeast is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near or over Bermuda in a few hours. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.