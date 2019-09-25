Department of Game and Inland Fisheries offers free fishing days in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is offering two free fishing days in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

According to the department, the free fishing days, which will be Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, are being offered due to inclement weather during the free fishing days in June.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. The department said all fishing regulations still apply, and a license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

Free fishing events will be held Saturday, September 28 to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Henrico County: Dorey Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairfax County: Burke Lake, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Virginia Beach: Mount Trashmore, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.