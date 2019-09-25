Chesapeake Police searching for man accused of using counterfeit money

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who presented counterfeit money at a Hickory business.

According to the department, the incident occurred August 29. The suspect in the photos above is believed to also be involved in other counterfeit money cases in the area.

If you or someone you know has information about this man’s identity, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.