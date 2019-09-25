Care-A-Lot Pet Supply to host ‘Fall Fur Adoption’ event in Virginia Beach on October 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation is hosting its third annual Fall Fur Adoption event in an effort to find FURever homes for pets across Hampton Roads.

This free family fun event is scheduled for October 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Care-A-Lot Pet Supply located at 1617 Diamond Springs Road.

At this event, there will be local rescue groups to match pets with families, a kid and pet activity zone with crafts and games, over 15 local crafters with handmade goods, vendors, raffles, contests, prizes and more. Norfolk K9 Units will also do a demonstration of what a day in their life is like.

All net proceeds from this event will be donated to local rescues and SPCA’s to maintain a proper quality of life while the pets wait to be adopted.

Get your pet dressed up and enter one of our two Pet Costume Contests! The first contest takes place at 11:30 a.m., and the second starts at 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for each category.

