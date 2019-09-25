Camden County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspicious vehicle following incident

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspicious vehicle that drove down a private drive Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. at a residence near the Danson’s Grant subdivision. The residents discovered a silver two-door hatchback vehicle in their driveway as they returned home from dinner.

The vehicle was occupied by two males, one of whom was described as a skinny white male. After the homeowner confronted them, they fled the area.

Police say the vehicle’s North Carolina license plate OBX 3100 came back registered to a Ford Taurus. They believe the license plates may be fictitious.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-5046.

