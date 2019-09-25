2 taken to hospital after 2-alarm Norfolk apartment fire

Photo Gallery
NORFOLK, Va. – A local apartment complex was evacuated after a fire Wednesday night.
Firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the Stonebridge Manor Apartments on Tidewater Drive around 8:40 p.m. Units arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the balcony of a third-floor apartment.
Crews requested a second alarm to help with attacking the fire and getting residents out of the building.
The fire was placed under control at 9:15 p.m.
Two people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.
There is no further information.
